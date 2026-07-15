Valentina Ferragni’s brand’s jewelry for the summer season.

The VFS brand, founded by Valentina Ferragni, presents new summer collections. The new Italian Summer capsule collection centers on a cord necklace available in three highly evocative colorways: the deep blue of the sea, the luminous white of coastal villages, and the enveloping pink of summer sunsets. The design features a gold-colored thread that creates a textural contrast and a gold-colored plaque, designed to reflect the warm light of the season. Completing the capsule collection, VFS offers the Italian Summer Anklet, which echoes the necklace’s stylistic concept and gold details. The anklet is available in the collection’s two most vibrant colors: blue and pink.



Another new addition is the Dolphin Necklace, featuring red glass beads and a turquoise pendant featuring the silhouette of two dolphins. The clasp is made of yellow gold-plated metal.

