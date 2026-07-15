A high jewelry capsule collection, an extension of the Eclettica line.

For once, Bulgari abandons large, vividly colored gems and opts for refined gold braids dotted with diamonds. This high jewelry adds a new dimension to the Eclettica collection, presented last year. The capsule collection, presented in Paris during Haute Couture Week, features a precious lace. In total, it features 26 high jewelry pieces inspired by the art of lacemaking. In many cases, these jewels drape over the body with the same flexibility as fabric.



One example is the Dentelle Lumineuse set, inspired by bobbin lace motifs. The most precious piece is the choker, composed of 475 modular elements around five round diamonds totaling over 8 carats. The intricate weave of gold and diamonds wraps around the neck like true lace. The choker also has a removable pendant and can be transformed into a bracelet. The set also includes a pair of earrings with over 21 carats of diamonds. The Gabarit en Ajour necklace, composed of 185 modules, also features open, hollow, or openwork motifs, inspired by the lightness of lace or embroidery, in which square- and baguette-cut diamonds alternate with pavé-set stones. Rather than setting the stones in metal, for this collection, Bvlgari chose open, articulated, and light compositions that recall the way lace adapts to the body.

