Anello cocktail con ametista, zaffiri e diamanti
Anello cocktail con ametista, zaffiri e diamanti

India in Hong Kong by Sunita Nahata

Jaipur, capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan, is one of the world centers of jewelry. No wonder Sunita Nahata grew up in what is also called the Pink City, and where so many famous jewelers work. However, she is one of those Indian designers (she is not the only one) who has chosen Hong Kong as a base. Even though she has moved to China, however, she hasn’t forgotten her Indian roots, with a touch of Chinese eclecticism blended with Western taste. The result is original. The roots of Jaipur, one of the most important gemstone sourcing and production centers in the world, remain strong. Also because Sunita Nahata looks back on a family made up of grandfather, father, uncles and brothers all involved in the trade of precious stones.

Anello con ametista e turchese
Ring with amethyst and turquoise

Sunita Nahata founded her own jewelry brand in 2017. She previously worked extensively in a stone trading company Keen Jade, specializing in the most valued gem in Asia. But behind her she also has a Masters in Art and Literature obtained in Jaipur. Her jewels range from cocktail rings with colored gems, to chandelier pendants inspired by the architecture of ancient Indian palaces, up to the most classic jewellery, with diamonds and precious stones combined in the usual forms of high jewellery.

Collana con pendente in diamanti, onice, smeraldo
Necklace with pendant in diamonds, onyx, emerald
Collana con pendente chandelier con pietra luna, diamanti e gemme
Necklace with chandelier pendant with moonstone, diamonds and gems
Orecchini con acquamarina di oltre 44 carati, tormalina paraiba, alessandrite
Earrings with aquamarine over 44 carats, paraiba tourmaline, alexandrite
Orecchini con zaffiri blu, tormalina rosa, diamanti
Earrings with blue sapphires, pink tourmaline, diamonds
Anello in oro 14 carati con peridoto e tsavorite
14 karat gold ring with peridot and tsavorite
Anello in oro bianco con smeraldo e diamanti
White gold ring with emerald and diamonds

