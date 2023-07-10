India in Hong Kong by Sunita Nahata

Jaipur, capital of the Indian state of Rajasthan, is one of the world centers of jewelry. No wonder Sunita Nahata grew up in what is also called the Pink City, and where so many famous jewelers work. However, she is one of those Indian designers (she is not the only one) who has chosen Hong Kong as a base. Even though she has moved to China, however, she hasn’t forgotten her Indian roots, with a touch of Chinese eclecticism blended with Western taste. The result is original. The roots of Jaipur, one of the most important gemstone sourcing and production centers in the world, remain strong. Also because Sunita Nahata looks back on a family made up of grandfather, father, uncles and brothers all involved in the trade of precious stones.



Sunita Nahata founded her own jewelry brand in 2017. She previously worked extensively in a stone trading company Keen Jade, specializing in the most valued gem in Asia. But behind her she also has a Masters in Art and Literature obtained in Jaipur. Her jewels range from cocktail rings with colored gems, to chandelier pendants inspired by the architecture of ancient Indian palaces, up to the most classic jewellery, with diamonds and precious stones combined in the usual forms of high jewellery.