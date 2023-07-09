Goodbye battery for Breil’s Manta 1970 Solar chronographs

Watches that are not afraid of the heat. They are the Breil Manta 1970 Solar chronographs. The Manta watch collection now features a solar-powered calibre. The new Manta 1970 Solar chronograph collection focuses on the characteristics that have distinguished the watches in this collection for half a century, associating a distinctive design with a VR42 solar calibre. The light (solar or artificial) recharges the watch which therefore becomes more sustainable, since it avoids the need to change the battery.



The chronographs of the Manta 1970 collection have a 44 mm diameter steel case with a fluted, graduated and unidirectional rotating bezel available in black (TW2009), blue and red (TW2010) and blue (TW2008) with silver details, a black (TW2009) or blue (TW2010, TW2008) dial. The model with a blue dial and bezel is on sale exclusively on the Milanese company’s website.

On the dial the hours are marked by silver applied indexes, the luminescent hour and minute hands are accompanied by a red seconds hand. The chrono counters, with CD pattern, are placed at 3, 6 and 9 o’clock. The counter at 6 o’clock also houses the power reserve indication (L, M, H) and the word solar. At 12 o’clock the Breil logo. Among the functions, the date with magnifying glass finds space between 4 and 5 o’clock. The watches are equipped with seven-link steel bracelets with a bilux finish and a safety clasp. They have a screw-down case back and crown to guarantee water resistance up to 20 atmospheres.



Case: round 44 mm in steel with screw-down crownBezel: Unidirectional rotating black (TW2009), blue and red (TW2010)and blue (TW2008) with silver scaleDial: black (TW2009) or blue (TW2010, TW2008) silver indexes,date window with lens, chrono counters and power reserve indicatorGlass: mineralBracelet: 7-link bilux steel with safety claspMovement: Solar VR42Case back: screwWater resistance: 20ATMPrice: 279 Euros