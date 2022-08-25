









Perhaps it is no coincidence that the launch of the first collection of dog jewelry takes place close to World Dog Day, August 26. Pandora has crossed the barrier that divides humans and animals to present the first collection of accessories dedicated to four-legged companions, pets. Not to mention that, in fact, nothing prohibits using the heart-shaped pendant with the sign of a paw engraved even for a cat (for a goldfish, no, it’s too complicated).



Pandora has therefore made the accessories with materials such as a leather fabric of vegetable origin for the collar, and pendants in light stainless steel, suitable for both dogs and cats. The tags are in the shape of a bone, heart and paw and can be personalized with an engraving. Alongside the dog and cat medals, Pandora also offers jewels for two-legged owners, such as bracelets in rose gold plated silver and cubic zirconia with paw-shaped charms, or heart-shaped with the inscription Best Friend or, again, with the silhouette of a cat. Meow.