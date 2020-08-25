Ileana Makri’s amulets for Reinstein Ross











Greek designer Ileana Makri will work in New York for the Reinstein Ross jewelry brand. And she has already debuted with her first collection for the American brand. The collection is called Greek Eye and played on the ancient symbol of the eye as an amulet against bad luck or, more generally, evil. A not casual allusion in times of pandemic. Turquoise, hematite, malachite or lapis lazuli carved in the shape of an eye are set on satin gold surfaces for rings, earrings, bracelets and pendant necklace.



But it is only the first step, because in the autumn the Greek designer is preparing to launch a new collection, which will use cameos representing the gods of Greek mythology. Maison Reinstein Ross was founded in 1985 by designer Susan Reinstein and gem expert Brian Ross, and has two storefronts in New York. Ileana Makri, who began experimenting with jewelery when she was 13, was born in Athens, but has been based in New York for some time. She combines art deco, traditional Greek and classical motifs in her style much appreciated by jewelry lovers.

















