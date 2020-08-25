Twist by Swarovski for autumn











Among the lines of bijoux that Swarovski presents for autumn 2020 there is also one that focuses all attention on the hinted shape of the spiral. Or rather, a spiral start, which is rather a soft twist, that is, a twist. The line of bijoux, in fact, was called by the name of Twist, a word that in the 1960s also indicated a type of dance in which it was necessary to swing the bust from right to left and vice versa.



The dance, in this case, resulted in the curved lines of the collection, which obviously sparkle with Swarovski crystals applied to the metal surface. The bijoux, thus, wrap around fingers, wrists and necklines. And, as the Austrian Maison turns 125, the classic light blue Swarovski was used for the anniversary. But not only that: there are also bijoux with crystals with different colors, such as violet, or white. The metal of the bijoux, on the other hand, is proposed in rose gold or rhodium-plated silver colors.

















