Line Vautrine, poetry of metal











For the most refined: the jewels of Line Vautrine, a Parisian designer nicknamed metal poetess ♦

If you want to make a refined gift, look for a jewel by Line Vautrin (1913-1997). Some works of the “poetesse du Metal” are also nowaday for sale online. Daughter of a Parisian metal smelter father from the 1920s, Line Vautrin has developed a creative talent with metals. She experimented and made gilded bronze jewelry. From the creation of buttons, at the end of 1930, to the study of Elsa Schiaparelli, to imagine the radiating mirrors in 1950: Line Vautrin has combined the imagination of the Parisian culture with the suggestions of the Mycenaean civilization, in a fantastic world of mythical birds, beasts and human figures. Her jewelery, boxes and mirrors, have prices ranging from 250 to 27 thousand euros and are sought after by collectors, including designer Tom Ford.



Her success is also testified by his wandering in Paris: she started in a tiny boutique in rue de Berri, in the Latin quarter, then moved to a boutique in rue du Fauborg Saint Honoré, the jewelers’ area, before moving back to rue Vielle du Temple in the Marais district.

















