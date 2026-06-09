Key Gems, orecchini con kunzite, ametista, diamanti, madreperla. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Key Gems, orecchini con kunzite, ametista, diamanti, madreperla. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Key Gems Jewelry

The Thai jewelry manufacturer creates high-end collections, including commissioned pieces for other brands.

Key Gems International is one of Thailand’s most renowned jewelry manufacturers. Founded in 2003, the company specializes in creating high-end jewelry, often crafted with meticulous craftsmanship. Thanks to decades of experience and a passion for excellence, Key Gems has become a reliable partner for global brands and private labels, working on commission for other brands.

Collana con kunzite, ametista, diamanti, madreperla. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Necklace with kunzite, amethyst, diamonds, and mother-of-pearl. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The Bangkok production facility offers a full service, from 3D design to prototyping, thanks to a team of over 200 master craftsmen and experienced designers. This allows Key Gems to combine Thai tradition with Western style in its custom jewelry creations. The company offers OEM and ODM services, using only carefully selected, high-quality materials for the creation of custom jewelry and high-end private label collections, with a focus on excellence, ethical standards, and value.
Collana in oro rosa 18 carati, turchese, diamanti
18-karat rose gold necklace with turquoise and diamonds

Orecchini art déco con tanzanite, malachite, madreperla
Art Deco earrings with tanzanite, malachite, and mother-of-pearl

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