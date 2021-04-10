How to choose the right bracelet











How to choose the bracelet? There are so many types, but only one bracelet will really be perfect for you. Here’s how to choose the perfect bracelet ♦ ︎

What bracelet are you wearing? And what kind of bracelet does it really do for you? Not all bracelets are the same. And not all bracelets are good: it depends on the body structure, but also on your style. If you do not know which bracelet to choose, read this brief guide.

Advice for choosing

Many women, perhaps all, find it difficult to close the bracelet. The solution? Use a magnetic closure. If you have a bracelet that you are particularly fond of, ask your jeweler to modify it by adding a magnetic closure. Just bring the two final parts together and … clack.

If you have many thin bracelets, try wearing them all together. But be careful not to create tangles that can damage the jewel. The secret? Wear only bracelets of the same size together.

Don’t be afraid to wear silver and gold or other metals together. But be careful not to damage the jewels: steel is much harder than gold, especially 18-carat gold, and can scratch the surface.

Tennis Bracelet

The tennis bracelets are usually made with white, yellow or rose gold, with so many little diamonds set alongside each other (if you want to know why they are so called, read about Tennis Bracelets, a game history). They are soft, sparkling, sporty, but elegant, bracelets. Some tennis bracelets have a closure, others no, but in this case you should be careful that the circumference is not too wide: there is a risk that the bracelets will slide from the wrist to the hand. There are also tennis bracelets made of simple crystals, cubic zirconia, or double or triple dimensions.

They are advised to… The tennis bracelet also fits well to those who do not have a thin wrist. You can wear it safely during the day.

Cuff bracelet

The bracelets that cover the entire wrist are very rigid and retain their shape: in this case they are open to allow to be inserted the hand easily. But there are also soft cuff that fit the size of the arm.

They are advised to… This type of bracelet fits well with those with arms and thin wrists. It is less well-known for a very elegant evening, unless the bracelet is particularly precious.

Bracelet with charms

From years charms, or pendants, are cool bracelets. They are made with a main bracelet to which pendants are added that are purchased separately, according to taste and economic availability. Often bracelets and pendants are in silver. This type of jewel has the advantage of being able to be compounded gradually.

They are advised to… Sporty, elegant, or very cheap: the charms bracelet is more of a jewel to wear in the day than in the night. It is a good solution for those who want to buy a bespoke jewel, since it is possible to personalize the jewel by choosing the favorite charms, that often have meaning for the wearer.

Traditional bracelet

A line of small pearls or a golden chain: traditional bracelets are still present. In this case, however, it is good to choose a top quality material. Gold for chains is the preferred metal, preferably 18-carat, to be customized with a nameplate bearing a date or name. In 20 years it will still be worn.

They are advised to… Bracelets are so good for official occasions, for any age, at any time. In short, with a string of pearls or a small gold chain you always go on the safe side. Be careful not to wrong the choice of dimensions: too large chains or pearls with a wide circumference do not fit large wrists.













