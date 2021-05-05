Homi come back, with a space for research











Homi returns. Forgot (almost) the fear of the virus, the fairs are back in attendance. Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition, an event dedicated to bijou, trendy jewelery and fashion accessories is scheduled from 18 to 20 September in the pavilions of the Fair in Rho (Milan). The event, among other things, benefits from the collaboration with Poli.Design, which follows the trends of the design industry.



Homi Fashion & Jewels proposes itself also as a project platform in motion between design and research with New Craft, a space that will host a selection of collections of national and international fashion designers. New Craft, in the intentions of the organizers, will be a research hub dedicated to designers who have made exclusive creations, cutting-edge workmanship and quality of manufacturing their recognizable signature. A project that mainly supports the creativity of the “Made In”, which pays particular attention to sustainability and up cycling.