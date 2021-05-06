Rome prepares a Jewelry Week











After Milan (which, however, has suspended the program due to covid), Rome will also have its Jewelry Week. A three-day event to be held in autumn (the date has not yet been determined) in conjunction with the Incinque Jewels Award organized by the Incinque Open Art Monti association. This is a contest that aims to promote the culture of contemporary jewelery in Rome and which will take place for the first time in the historic location Auditorium di Mecanate, an environment over two thousand years old, dating back to 30 BC.



The event aims to enhance contemporary, author, artist and historical goldsmith jewelery with the aim of offering the public a high cultural value that enhances the great heritage of the city, connecting the most interesting realities of the sector. Also in this case the protagonists are the jewelry designers and the excellence of Roman goldsmiths, jewelry ateliers, galleries, academies and associations based in Rome. The exhibition is open, upon selection, also to designers from other Italian cities and from abroad.In the intentions of the organizers, the Jewelry Week will include exhibitions, presentations, awards and talks, which will benefit from the artistic wealth of the Eternal City. The RJW event is conceived by Monica Cecchini, architect, creator and director of the project. The selection of the companies involved makes use of the consultancy of the goldsmith artist Emanuele Leonardi and the historian and critic of the jewel Bianca Cappello. The marketing and communication project is entrusted to the consultant Eugenia Gadaleta.

It is important to create a system to give voice and make known the excellence in this sector at an international level: we want to create a reference event to enhance the city of Rome and its vast cultural, intangible and artistic heritage that meets the needs of a new generation of tourism far from the hasty and consumerist one.

Monica Cecchini

Project, applications, locations or proposals must be submitted by 12 July 2021: info@romajewelryweek.com













