Magnetica System is the name of a line of jewelry by Breil, a brand of the Binda group also known for the production of watches. Now the jewels made with a magnetic closure that facilitates their use are expanded with Twists, chokers and bracelets made with multi-strand micro-chains in intertwined steel proposed in silver and in the IP gold tone. Twist bijoux are inspired by the trend of large and simple jewels with the fusion of different elements. The design is essential and with a vintage flavour. The oversized braid made with multi-strand chains fits perfectly with the magnetic closure.



Like the other pieces in the Magnetica System collection, the Twist elements can be worn individually, combined with each other or joined with others in the collection through the magnetic closures, to create personalized and transformable jewels. The line consists of necklaces and bracelets of different lengths. Prices: the choker composed of a multi-strand braided steel chain 80 euros, with IP gold treatment 99 euros. Multi-strand braided steel chain bracelet 60 euros, with IP gold treatment 80 euros.