













Dreams are Desires, you know. And the dream of a love that endures over time is common to all lovers. A hope or, rather, a desire, which is even more present on the day when love is celebrated: Valentine’s Day. For the party of lovers here, therefore, that Brosway interprets dreams with the Desideri (wishes) collection. At the center is the classic heart, a timeless symbol of the couple’s feelings.



The heart is interpreted in a pop key, with a series of tennis bracelets. The variants include steel with white cubic zirconia and red enamel heart-shaped pendants (49 euros) or double-stranded, with crystal cubic zirconia and red enamel heart-shaped pendant. But the collection also includes a wide range of bracelets, also with golden PVD, with colored crystals, and with metal hearts, or with a padlock-shaped pendant: another symbol that has established itself over the years as an icon of an indissoluble relationship.