Brosway’s Wishes for Valentine’s Day








Dreams are Desires, you know. And the dream of a love that endures over time is common to all lovers. A hope or, rather, a desire, which is even more present on the day when love is celebrated: Valentine’s Day. For the party of lovers here, therefore, that Brosway interprets dreams with the Desideri (wishes) collection. At the center is the classic heart, a timeless symbol of the couple’s feelings.

Bracciale tennis in acciaio 304 e finitura color oro rosa, cubic zirconia quadrati e pendenti a forma di cuore
The heart is interpreted in a pop key, with a series of tennis bracelets. The variants include steel with white cubic zirconia and red enamel heart-shaped pendants (49 euros) or double-stranded, with crystal cubic zirconia and red enamel heart-shaped pendant. But the collection also includes a wide range of bracelets, also with golden PVD, with colored crystals, and with metal hearts, or with a padlock-shaped pendant: another symbol that has established itself over the years as an icon of an indissoluble relationship.
Bracciale tennis in acciaio con cubic zirconia bianchi
Bracciale tennis in acciaio con cubic zirconia bianchi e cuore rosso
Bracciale tennis in acciaio con cubic zirconia bianchi ciondoli a forma di cuore rosso
Bracciale tennis in acciaio pvd oro con cubic zirconia ciondoli a forma di lucchetto
Bracciale tennis in acciaio pvd oro con cubic zirconia rossi ciondoli a forma di cuore
Orecchini a forma di cuore
