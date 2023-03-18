Now Giuseppe Conte is not only the name of the founder of Conte Diamonds, but also the name of a jewelry line that bears the name of the founder of the company. The brand, which is based in the center of the Tarì di Marcianise (Caserta), while the commercial headquarters and gemological laboratory are located in Milan, is the evolution of the family business, which has been in the world of jewelery for some time. A tradition that Giuseppe Conte wanted to continue with a diploma in gemology and a predilection for diamonds and precious stones. Thus was born Conte Diamonds, which now offers the line that takes the name of the founder of the brand.



The jewels signed by Giuseppe Conte, explains the company, are handmade with Colombian emeralds, rubies from Greenland, tanzanites from the Kilimanjaro area and superior quality diamonds. The jewels have a classic design, with a balanced proportion between diamonds and colored gemstones.