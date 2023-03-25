Anello in oro giallo con spessartite e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo con spessartite e diamanti

Gems and striped gold for Buccellati’s Macri Color collection

Renewing tradition, departing from tradition or forgetting tradition? The choice of Buccellati, an Italian brand that has passed under the insignia of the Richemont group, is the first. This does not mean that there is no shortage of novelties, starting with the distribution choices of the Maison. For example, the new Macri Color collection was presented with pieces available exclusively on the American market. In short, it is not a new stylistic idea, but simply a commercial strategy. Given this, the collection aims to combine the embroideries and gold engravings typical of the Milanese brand, with the colors of large gems.

Anello in oro bianco e giallo con ametista
Anello in oro bianco e giallo con ametista

The traditional iridescent effect of the gold surface remains, which is the result of the striped engraving work, but to this are added large amethysts, spessartite, milky aquamarine, moonstone, lavender jade. All with the addition of diamonds in a radial pattern, around the semi-precious stone in the center of rings, earrings or pendants for necklaces.
Anello in oro giallo con acquamarina milky e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo con acquamarina milky e diamanti

Anello in oro bianco con tanzanite e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco con tanzanite e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco con ametista e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco con ametista e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco con giada lavanda e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco con giada lavanda e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo e bianco con pietra di luna e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo e bianco con pietra di luna e diamanti

