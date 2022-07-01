









If there is one thing that never fails in June, July and August, at least in the Northern hemisphere of the Earth, it is the sun. Heat, brightness and longer days are the effects of the more active presence of the star around which our planetary system rotates. An effect that is reversed during the following six months, in which the sun instead heats the southern hemisphere of the globe. In short, you cannot forget the sun but, if you want, you can wear it. The line of bijoux by Amen, the Tuscan brand of jewels at affordable prices (in this case from 49.90 to 79.90 euros) offers the Sole (Sun) collection, to be worn in summer, but not only.



The line includes necklaces, bracelets and earrings and is made of 925 silver with a rhodium finish and colored or white zircons. The shape of the jewels is, of course, inspired by the celestial star, with rays that accentuate the round shape of the pendants, reminiscent of the stylization of the sun adopted by the ancient Mayan empire. In this case, however, with greater joy.