There will be 148 exhibitors from 18 countries expected at the seventh edition of GemGenève in pavilion 6 of the Geneva Palexpo 2-5 November 2023. A little less than the May edition, when they reached 230, but still a group of all respect. If schools, designers, laboratories and other cultural partners are also added, the exhibitors rise to 175 exhibitors. Number which is practically the same as the November 2022 edition: therefore everything is regular. Organizers Thomas Faerber and Ronny Totah also announce key features of previous editions of GemGenève will now become annual events, such as the Designer Vivarium, set to become a permanent fixture in upcoming spring editions.



The same goes for some collaborations with schools, including the partnership with Head and the Gran Teatro di Ginevra, scheduled for May 2024. The Donna Jewel project with the students of the Galdus School and Crea Eyes with Donatella Zappieri will instead become autumn events.

For the second time GemGenève returns to Hall 6, which boasts a very attractive exhibition space: 14,000 m2 in total. Although this is the same venue as in November 2022, the next edition of GemGenève will have a different main entrance and slightly different booth layout. This edition is designed to be more intimate but equally rich in content as the May 2023 edition, with new surprises in store as well. We are happy and proud to be able to give each edition a unique and personalized look that has a strong impact on our visitors and exhibitors. The team’s ability to do this is one of our winning assets.

Ronny Totah

This time, the layout conceived by the Parisian design studio Autre Idée will be based on small coffee station-type spaces and will include main corridors, exhibition areas and lounges, with new furniture for an intimate atmosphere, with a touch of Japanese style.Most of the exhibitors come from the United States, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Israel. US exhibitors still clearly lead the pack, accounting for nearly a quarter (21%) of attendees. Followed by those from Switzerland, Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Thailand, Germany, France, India and Italy, followed by companies from Sri Lanka, Japan, Brazil and Austria: 33 of the 148 professional exhibitors will participate in GemGenève for the seventh time, while 14 for the first time.