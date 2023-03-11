Rosato, gioielli della collezione Gemma indossati
Rosato, gioielli della collezione Gemma indossati

According to the current definition, a gem, in mineralogy, indicates a set of materials of different origins (even if the vast majority is made up of minerals), which due to their specific luster, colour, transparency and brilliance, as well as rarity, assume a high economic value. But also aesthetic, in the case of gems that are cut, polished and then mounted on a jewel. Gems have only one contraindication: they cost a lot of money on average. And if they fall into the classification of precious stones (diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and rubies) they cost even more.

Anello in argento placcato oro giallo e cubic zirconia champagne
However, Rosato, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group, offers a cheaper way to obtain rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets with a gem. The pieces of his new Gemma collection are made of 925 silver, with rose gold plating and, above all, colored cubic zirconia. The stones, synthetic in this case, are presented in colors such as ruby, lavender or champagne with different cuts and mounted in orderly lines.

Bracciale con cubic zirconia rosso rubino
Collana in argento con cubic zirconia lavanda
Orecchini pendenti con cubic zirconia champagne
Orecchini pendenti con cubic zirconia rosso rubino
Orecchini con cubic zirconia rosso rubino
