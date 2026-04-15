The watch brand launches the Monaco Evergraph, a new timepiece from the line created in 1969.

Tag Heuer’s newest additions were presented at Watch and Wonders in Geneva. The LVMH brand presented the Monaco Evergraph, featuring a new compliant (flexible) chronograph movement developed by the Tag Heuer Lab, which replaces flexible nickel alloy and Amaflex components with mechanical joints for greater longevity, magnetic resistance, precision, and reliability. It also features a carbon hairspring developed in-house by Tag Heuer. Two versions are available, priced at €25,000. The new version of the watch renews the line launched in 1969 as the first chronograph with a square, waterproof case, powered by the Caliber 11, the first commercially available automatic chronograph movement.



The Tag Heuer Monaco Evergraph features a new, more ergonomic design, echoing the silhouette of the original 1969 model, reference 1133. A harmonious architecture now connects the movement and case. The square sapphire caseback ensures maximum visibility of the square movement, custom-made for the Monaco’s case, while also contributing to a new level of comfort on the wrist. The tapered profiles create a visual sense of thinness, while the clean-cut faces along the edges give the watch an architectural, monolithic presence, echoing the Brutalist design on the wrist.



The redesigned Monaco series includes the movement with the crown at 9 o’clock, like the first Monaco from 1969; the case is made of Ti5 grade titanium. Three versions are available: vintage blue and green dial: €9,300; case with rose gold inserts: €13,000.

