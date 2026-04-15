Tag Heuer Monaco Evergraph
Tag Heuer Monaco Evergraph

Tag Heuer’s newest additions presented in Geneva

The watch brand launches the Monaco Evergraph, a new timepiece from the line created in 1969.

Tag Heuer’s newest additions were presented at Watch and Wonders in Geneva. The LVMH brand presented the Monaco Evergraph, featuring a new compliant (flexible) chronograph movement developed by the Tag Heuer Lab, which replaces flexible nickel alloy and Amaflex components with mechanical joints for greater longevity, magnetic resistance, precision, and reliability. It also features a carbon hairspring developed in-house by Tag Heuer. Two versions are available, priced at €25,000. The new version of the watch renews the line launched in 1969 as the first chronograph with a square, waterproof case, powered by the Caliber 11, the first commercially available automatic chronograph movement.

Il Tag Heuer Monaco Evergraph ha una versione in titanio con accenti blu, e una in titanio con rivestimento DLC nero e accenti rossi
The Tag Heuer Monaco Evergraph comes in a titanium version with blue accents, and a titanium version with black DLC coating and red accents

The Tag Heuer Monaco Evergraph features a new, more ergonomic design, echoing the silhouette of the original 1969 model, reference 1133. A harmonious architecture now connects the movement and case. The square sapphire caseback ensures maximum visibility of the square movement, custom-made for the Monaco’s case, while also contributing to a new level of comfort on the wrist. The tapered profiles create a visual sense of thinness, while the clean-cut faces along the edges give the watch an architectural, monolithic presence, echoing the Brutalist design on the wrist.
La cassa in titanio grado 5 da 40 mm è riprogettata seguendo l’ergonomia come principio guida
The 40mm grade 5 titanium case is redesigned with ergonomics as its guiding principle

The redesigned Monaco series includes the movement with the crown at 9 o’clock, like the first Monaco from 1969; the case is made of Ti5 grade titanium. Three versions are available: vintage blue and green dial: €9,300; case with rose gold inserts: €13,000.
Tre versioni della serie Monaco
Three versions of the Monaco series

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