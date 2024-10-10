Making high-end jewelry all by yourself, from design to production, is not easy. And it is not even very common. Indeed, those who succeed like Lunati are part of an increasingly restricted elite of jewelers. If it were not for brands like Lunati, in Valenza, where the company was founded in 1937, the art of quality jewelry would risk being the heritage of only large groups that have created their own production centers. The Maison, however, manages to maintain a high standard for the quality of the pieces produced, without betraying the philosophy of the founder, Pietro Lunati, who started the company together with his brother Giulio.



Today the Maison is led by Giovanni Luca Lunati, together with his son Gianluigi Lunati. The quality of the brand’s jewelry is widely recognized abroad, where Lunati jewels are appreciated and sought after. While the quality has remained the same, attention to the ethical aspect has been adapted to the times. Lunati purchases each stone exclusively from suppliers that adhere to the Kimberly Process Scheme, which guarantees an ethical and fair provenance of the gems. An increasingly important aspect, especially in foreign markets, which are more attentive to respecting the rules of social coexistence.



Speaking of gems. The choice of stones and the composition of the jewels often follow original paths, as in the case of the floral-themed rings that mount a cabochon jade of different colors, the classic green, but also honey or lavender, together with semi-precious stones and diamonds. Needless to say, the jewels are handmade in the Valenza laboratory. Flowers and animals are two classic themes, which also reflect several Lunati collections, such as Floral, Anemoni, Animalier, or Marin.

