Misis is a jewelry brand based in Vicenza that creates Made in Italy jewelry at an affordable price and a high degree of fantasy. As in the case of the Reef collection, inspired by the colors and transparency of the oceans, shells and corals found in the atolls of the Pacific. Rings, bracelets and necklaces reproduce the intricate ramifications of coral and the colors of the seabed.



As in the other Misis collections, this one is also made of silver in its natural color or in most cases with gold plating. The metal is also colored with enamels, while in some cases semi-precious stones such as agate are also used. To increase the sparkle of the jewelry, the Reef collection also uses cubic zirconia crystals. The collection is on the same wavelength as the rest of Misis’ production, with lines inspired by Nature and the four elements that ancient times had identified; water, air, earth and fire, as well as the marine world, a recurring theme in the brand’s production.

