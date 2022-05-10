









Radà is a brand born in Forlì (Italy) from the initiative of Giovanni Boni and the designer Daniela Ravaioli (whose initials give the name to the Maison). For years, Radà has been enjoying great success: its bijoux stand out immediately and are often embellished with the inclusion of colored stones. The components are hand-sewn into the fabric and metal, a typical process of the Romagna brand. For summer 2022 Radà proposes Micro Flower Garden, a series of bijoux inspired by gardens and floral references.



Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and brooches play on the color of grass green, but also red like roses and poppies, blue like cornflowers or yellow like dandelion flowers. The bijoux are composed of opaque or transparent glass beads, with metal elements. Drops of rhinestones sparkle here and there. They are bijoux that probably younger women particularly like, because they also recall the first jewels composed for play with beads.