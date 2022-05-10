









It’s time to take stock for Oroarezzo (May 7-10), the event organized by the Italian Exhibition Group focused on goldsmithing from the main Made in Italy goldsmith districts. The final data indicate over 300 exhibiting brands, including jewelery and technology, 200 foreign buyers from 50 countries. To summarize, the organizers speak of a “widespread sentiment of trust towards a restart path”. If the sentiment has translated or will translate into business, a significant milestone would have been reached, if we take into account the moment characterized by inflation and war in Ukraine, with the relative marginalization of the Russian market.



In the final press release, IEG emphasizes the presence in Arezzo of buyers from the Middle East and Europe (especially from the East), the international vocation and the positioning in the key target markets. But Oroarezzo also recorded arrivals from the Americas and South East Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam) as well as emerging markets such as North Africa, with buyers arriving in downstream cities thanks to IEG’s scouting activity, with the aim of generate new perspectives for companies. The Cash & Carry offer recorded the presence of Italian retailers, in view of the seasonal restocking. The next appointment with Oroarezzo will be in May 2023.