Farewell to Roberto Faraone Mennella











One of the great Italian designers and one of the great jewelers of the new generation leave. Roberto Faraone Mennella, 48, was taken away by cancer. He had announced the disease himself by posting on Instagram a photo showing the sign of chemotherapy. From Torre del Greco (Naples) to New York and Hollywood: the skill of the Italian designer has conquered many movie stars, as well as many high jewelery enthusiasts. Elaborate pavé, stones set in a surprising way, alongside the use of the cameo technique were the techniques used by Faraone Mennella.

In the USA, together with his friend Amedeo Scognamiglio, he had created the R.F.M.A.S brand, with stores in London, New York, Los Angeles, Beijing and Capri, where the first Italian boutique has been located since 2012. At the 2019 Oscars the designer couple had had a place of honor with a medallion worn by Spike Lee, winner of the prize for the best non-original script: a piece in 18-karat gold, with a 17-carat cabochon fire opal in the center decorated with pavé diamonds.











