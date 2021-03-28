The new cameos online by Amedeo



After the death in June 2020 of his childhood friend and partner Roberto Faraone Mennella, Amedeo Scognamiglio resumed work. He also took note of the change in consumption caused by the covid and pushed the accelerator on online sales. His brand, Amedeo, is known all over the world and this made it easier. He himself took care of the functionality of the website that sells his jewelry online, which transformed the traditional art of the cameo into a modern and cool piece of jewelry.



Amedeo, in fact, chose to make cameos using the ancient art of stone or shell carving, but combined with the choice of depicting bees, skulls or the three wise monkeys of the Japanese tradition. Raised in Torre del Greco (Naples, Italy), which is the world capital of the cameo, the jeweler soon learned the art of making this type of jewel, thanks to the teachings of his father, also a jeweler. In 2006 he opened Amedeo, a boutique in the elegant Upper East Side of New York, followed by another opening on the island of Capri.

















