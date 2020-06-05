The appointment with Faraone Casa d’Aste is back











After the long lockdown period, the desire for jewelry auctions returns. There are two scheduled in Milan, organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste. The dates identified for the sale are June 29 and July 20. Although, compared to past years, the health emergency of the past few months has, however, reduced the number of pieces that will be beaten by a third: they are 200 compared to about 300 usual ones. It should be added that the two appointments will also be strictly regulated by the health security provisions in force: they will be behind closed doors and in live streaming, with the participation of the public by telephone, via the web and through written offers.



The first auction, scheduled at 15.30 on 29 June, will offer the first 100 lots, divided into jewelery by the most famous maisons such as Buccellati, Cartier, Sabbadini, Chantecler and Cusi, but also watches from brands such as Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier and Jaeger LeCoultre. Among the jewels, in the catalog stand out a ring with Burmese no heat ruby ​​weighing 3.80 carats, two rings with Colombian emeralds weighing 6.60 and 6.61 carats respectively, two diamonds of about 7.70 and 4, 02 carat.



Other notable pieces are a pair of earrings in platinum, white gold and diamonds signed Chaumet, a Giraffe brooch and a Panthére pendant both Cartier, a Frascarolo bracelet, four Sabbadini bees and an eighties snake bracelet signed Pharaoh.



For watch enthusiasts, a 2001 Rolex Daytona steel and gold is on sale, with still film and seal as well as box and warranty, a yellow gold Patek Philippe Tegolino from the 1940s and a 1998 Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso Grand Taille Duoface with case in pink gold.















