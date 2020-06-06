Rosefield for four











Rosefield is a company from Amsterdam, the Netherlands that mainly produces fashion watches at very moderate prices. But, alongside the timepieces, it also offers jewelry lines, also at very affordable prices. For spring-summer 2020, for example, Rosefield presents four different collections.



The first collection is called The Ray, and is made with Swarovski crystals in the Crystal Clear or Air Blue Opal version. Another line of jewelry is, however, The Lois, which offers models with simple and clean lines and wavy silhouettes. The Amber is the collection characterized by shell-shaped pendants, pearls and gold finishes. Finally, the Iggy collection, which includes jewels that are defined “with a rock soul, but with a chic taste”.



The jewels are in simple metal, glossy white or golden yellow, with the addition in some cases of baroque crystals or pearls. Prices do not exceed 49 euros.















