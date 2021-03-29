Facet’s traceable jewelry to guarantee who buys



The Catalan company Facet has developed a system to guarantee those who buy its jewels. In fact, many diamond jewelry buyers are concerned that they will not receive an authentic stone. The spread of synthetic diamonds, created in the laboratory, chemically indistinguishable from those extracted from the earth (but with a different value) has fueled mistrust. This is why jewelers who use natural diamonds are concerned about how to guarantee the authenticity of the stones to those who buy. As did Facet, a large company based in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Facet, in fact, specializes in diamond jewelry and has decided to guarantee the traceability of all its pieces, in particular the diamonds set on rings, bracelets, earrings and necklaces in gold, silver and platinum.



The Serret family, owner of Facet, thus created Tracemark, a company that controls and verifies the entire supply chain of raw materials, gold and diamonds, which are subjected to a certification of origin and use, production and sale, up to end customer. The traceability of jewels serves not only to guarantee authenticity, but also to achieve the goal of achieving sustainable luxury. Each piece is laser engraved with an identification number and on the label there is a QR code that redirects to a website with all the information about the jewel. Buyers can complete the card by inserting images or texts, to avoid possible falsifications or, if unlucky, to be able to identify them in case of theft.

















