Avel Lenttan launches traceable jewelry

Introduced a couple of years ago, the brand founded by entrepreneur Avel Lenttan is ready to take off with the addition of a touch of technology. Avel Lenttan, in fact, is an expert in industry 4.0 (until February she was a member of the board of directors of Olidata, an Italian IT company and was CEO of the engineering company Evolvea Switzerland). The brand proposes itself with an original marriage between technology and luxury. The Maison, in fact, offers an innovative solution: a microchip (patented worldwide) incorporated in each jewel, which makes its identity traceable.



The solution also has a name: My Memory Forever. The micro tag is a chip that uses NFC technology, the one that allows credit cards or smartphones to make contactless payment. It is a very small element that, once inserted into the jewel, remains sealed in gold and is invisible. The company is launching the platform for reading the micro-tag. When purchasing the jewel, the company records all information and offers customer support until they can activate the app released by the company. The app will allow NFC and / or Qrcode reading with manual entry of the unique code associated with each creation. In practice, the jewel “contains” the name of the owner and the very characteristics of the piece.



This ingenious system of ownership certification will be applied to Avel Lenttan jewels, which are distinguished by volumes that use the triangular shape. The jewels are in 18-karat yellow, pink and white gold, along with semi-precious stones and brilliant-cut diamonds.















