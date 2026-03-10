Jewelry from major houses for sale online with Christie’s.

Christie’s first online jewelry auction of 2026 offers a selection of vibrantly colored gemstones, exceptional diamonds, and designer jewelry from major houses, including Cartier, David Webb, Seaman Schepps, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels. Bidding will be open from March 9th to 19th, with the pieces on display at Christie’s galleries at Rockefeller Center in New York from March 16th to 18th.

The auction is led by a 10.02-carat emerald-cut diamond ring (estimate: $500,000-$700,000). Other notable lots include a pair of Hemmerle multi-gem tassel earrings (estimate: $30,000-$50,000); a Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring (estimate: $120,000-$180,000); and a pair of diamond stud earrings (estimate: $300,000-$500,000).



Highlights of the collection include an item from the Elizabeth Taylor Collection, including a gold and diamond evening bag (estimate: $10,000-$15,000), and a ruby ​​and diamond jewelry set consisting of a necklace and beaded earrings (estimate: $15,000-$20,000). The item from the Yvonne Kalman Collection offers seven lots, including a pair of diamond cluster earrings (estimate: $15,000-$20,000). Elegant jewelry from a distinguished collector, featuring 18 signed pieces, primarily by David Webb and Cartier, including a Cartier diamond Bamboo necklace (estimate: $40,000-$60,000).