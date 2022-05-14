









The jewels made with the brass (gold plated) of the bullets found in Cambodia: Cassandra Postema makes them with her Emi & Eve ♦

Cassandra Postema graduated in Fashion and Textile Design from Central St. Martin College in London, the starting point for a brilliant career in the world of design. But a trip to Cambodia changed her perspective. In fact, you have decided to combine design with social responsibility, helping the difficult life of the local population. Cassandra’s talent, therefore, has expressed itself in a truly different jewelry brand, with which she transforms bombs and bullets into earrings, bracelets, rings. Emi & Eve e jewels are made by Cambodian artisans, who use brass, a metal recovered by anti-mine technicians and fishermen. In this way Cassandra Postema supports the Cambodian community.



The jewels, which are sold online, are then gold plated and sometimes embellished with stones or cubic zirconia. Cassandra, in Greek mythology, was a priestess with the gift (or condemnation, according to the point of view) of foresight. She saw the future and announced misfortunes, unheard. Quite the opposite of Cassandra Postema, fortunately: she wants the future to be better.