









Gaia, in addition to being a female name, in Greek mythology was the personification of the Earth, one of the primordial deities. Gaia was considered the mother of Uranus (the sky) and of Pontus (the sea). This is why the name Gaia today is associated with that of the Earth and, at the same time, of nature. But now also, among other things, also to a collection by Rosato, which not surprisingly is developed with an explicit reference to spring, flowers, plants. Not only that: Gaia is also a reference to that season of the Sixties when flowers were a reason for peaceful social rebellion, against wars (a value, that of peace, which is worth remembering even today).



The flower rings of the collection are made with cubic zirconia on sterling silver, in a natural version or with subsequent galvanic pink gold, which represents the typical Rosé style. The jewelry also uses beads and enamel. In addition to the rings, the Gaia line includes bracelets, necklaces and earrings.