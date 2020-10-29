









Nature becomes the theme of the new Morellato collection which is called Natura. But it is a floral nature: the stylized petals lead the sign of the 925 silver bijoux and cabochon-cut white stones. Soft geometries, simple proportions, soft colors: these are jewels that adapt well to everyday life. The white synthetic stone recalls the brightness of ceramic: combined with the silvery color of the metal contributes to a calm style.



The five-lobed flowers are full and doubled, alternating with stylized floral motifs and with torchon processing. The flower that recurs in the collection’s bijoux is surrounded by a silver thread that envelops the geometry of the stone. This Morellato line includes long necklaces, chokers with central pendant, ring with the torchon processing that follows the profiles of the stem to enclose the central flower. The mini hoop earrings contain the flower pendant that accompanies the movements of the face. Double version for the bracelets, with flowers in full version (with stone) or empty with only the silver border.

















