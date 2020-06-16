ANELLI, vetrina — June 16, 2020 at 5:00 am

Elhanati’s jewels




The combination of a style of jewelry between Israel and Denmark is quite rare. But this is what sums up Orit Elhanati, designer who inaugurated his business with her own brand in 2012. The mix between Middle Eastern and Scandinavian heritage takes the form of jewels that add the clean lines of Nordic design with talismanic suggestions. It’s also merit (and is not the only case) of a jewelry-loving grandmother, who showed they to little Orit during the summers in Tel Aviv.

Collana Tel Aviv, in oro 18 carati, diamanti, zaffiri rosa, gialli, blu, orange, opale bianco
Elhanati’s jewels are handmade in Denmark on 18-karat gold with textured or rough surfaces, with the addition of diamonds, opals, rubies, emeralds and sapphires. But among the sources of inspiration are also the works of Henri Matisse. Or the most famous cities in the world, which become necklaces in the Small Worlds collection: they are pendants for necklaces imagined as open windows on the skyline. For her imagination, the designer in 2015 won the Elle prize for her ability to innovate the aesthetics of jewelry.
Collana Miami, in oro 18 carati, diamanti, zaffiri rosa, gialli, blu, diamanti, corallo, rodosite
Anello in oro Tokyo della collezione Small World
Anello in oro 18 carati, zaffiri orange e diamanti
Pendente talismano in oro 18 carati, zaffiri orange, diamanti, opale
Orecchino singolo in oro giallo e zaffiri orange
Orecchino Roxy Delight in oro 18 carati e malachite
Anello Pink Nude, oro giallo e spinelli
