









Twins have a special relationship with each other. And it is the same for Anna and Rachel Aschendorf, who founded the Gemella brand, written in Italian. Even though they live in New York and represent the third generation of jewelers in the family. Precisely for this reason, starting from the grandparents who traded precious stones, the two twins grew up together with gold and diamonds. But don’t think about a road strewn with flowers. The founders of Gemella want to remember the humble origins of their grandfather, a Holocaust survivor, also known as Fred (or better known as Papi), who rebuilt his life by traveling all over Europe before settling in Pforzheim, the capital of jewelry. in Germany.



Anna and Rachel were born and raised in New York City. But it was clear from the outset that their future would include jewels, the family passion. Rachel Aschendorf graduated as a diamond expert in Tel Aviv, Israel. Anna graduated from Gia and the Diamond District in Tel Aviv. Part of the jewelry is centered on the heart shape, formed by two different stones. Other jewels show a deliberately visible gold frame. Gold and precious and semi-precious stones are the preferred combination. But surprisingly, there are no cufflinks planned for now.