









There are not many women who would like to be part of a harem. On the other hand, there are many women who would like their own harem made up of jewels. Perhaps with this idea in mind Boccadamo, the Italian brand specializing in bijoux and jewelry, launched the Harem collection long ago, now renewed with new pieces. The bijoux line is enriched with new color combinations of Swarovski crystals, for a palette that ranges from the colors of aquamarine, amethyst, peach, to vintage rose and turquoise.



The sets, which include necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings, are distinguished by their characteristic floating and colorful design, thanks to the multi-colors of the faceted round crystals, which suggest oriental atmospheres, as the name of the collection also indicates. The bijoux are made of bronze, with rose gold plating. The prices are in line with those of the category: from about 34 to 70 euros for earrings, up to 94 euros for some necklaces.