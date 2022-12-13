









High-end jewels, with exceptional gems: they are found in Vitória, a city in Brazil, capital of the State of Espírito Santo, 500 kilometers north of Rio de Janeiro. in the city center is the Dorion Soares boutique. The founder, however, was born in Teófilo Otoni, a city in the state of Minas Gerais, which is also the Brazilian capital of precious stones. A material, precious stones, that he has known since he was a child: his family has a long tradition in the colored gems market. For this reason, his jewels are full of stones such as paraiba tourmalines, rubellites, emeralds, as well as diamonds. He himself combined the gem trade with that of the jeweler.



His rings, necklaces and earrings are unique pieces, with original designs and, above all, of great visual impact. Dorion Soares closely follows the entire production process of the pieces, from the cutting and polishing of the gems to the final finish. The result is jewels that belong to the category of special pieces.