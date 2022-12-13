Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, tanzanite e tormalina paraiba

Dorion Soares’ Dream Gems

High-end jewels, with exceptional gems: they are found in Vitória, a city in Brazil, capital of the State of Espírito Santo, 500 kilometers north of Rio de Janeiro. in the city center is the Dorion Soares boutique. The founder, however, was born in Teófilo Otoni, a city in the state of Minas Gerais, which is also the Brazilian capital of precious stones. A material, precious stones, that he has known since he was a child: his family has a long tradition in the colored gems market. For this reason, his jewels are full of stones such as paraiba tourmalines, rubellites, emeralds, as well as diamonds. He himself combined the gem trade with that of the jeweler.

Anello in oro bianco, con rubellite, diamanti e smeraldi
Anello in oro bianco, con rubellite, diamanti e smeraldi

His rings, necklaces and earrings are unique pieces, with original designs and, above all, of great visual impact. Dorion Soares closely follows the entire production process of the pieces, from the cutting and polishing of the gems to the final finish. The result is jewels that belong to the category of special pieces.
Orecchini in oro rosa con rubellite e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa con rubellite e diamanti

Anello in oro bianco, rubellite e rubini
Anello in oro bianco, rubellite e rubini

Collana con pendente in oro rosa, rubellite e diamanti
Collana con pendente in oro rosa, rubellite e diamanti

Dorion Soares
Dorion Soares
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldi
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti e smeraldi

Anello in oro rosa, rubellite e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa, rubellite e diamanti

Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, tanzanite e tormalina paraiba
Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, tanzanite e tormalina paraiba







