









Preview of Vicenzaoro. Ieg, the company that organizes the appointment dedicated to jewelery (20-24 January 2023) anticipates some of the interesting points of the next event. Forecasts indicate the participation of over 1,200 exhibiting brands from 33 countries, with new presences such as Niessing, AWKN1 and Coeur de Lion, a German brand recently also distributed in Italy. The Design Room is also back, this time with the presence of brands such as Antonini, Salima Thakker, Morphée Joaillerie, Marina B and Victoria Yu, Alessio Boschi, Cédille Paris, José Maria Goñi, Mousson Atelier and Netali Nissim. As already announced, next to Vicenzaoro there will be the T.Gold international exhibition of technologies and machinery for the goldsmith, as well as a space open to the public dedicated to vintage watches and jewellery.



Among the most established brands in the Icon community there will always be Damiani, Roberto Coin, Crivelli, Fope, Leo Pizzo, Annamaria Cammilli, Crieri. New entries such as PdPaola and the French Aurélie Bidermann are expected in the Look area, together with the return of brands such as Amen, Brosway, Bronzallure, Unoaerre. For those planning to participate, the Vicenzaoro The Jewelery Golden Cloud app is already active, with useful information.