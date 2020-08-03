Mark Henry, the alexandrite jewelry











The jewels with the rare alexandrite stone by Mark Henry: the stones change color from day to evening ♦

About the enigmatic stone called Alexandrite we talked about here. It is a rare chameleon stone, because it changes color according to the light to which it is exposed. If you like, you can go on Fifth Avenue, in New York, and knock on the door of Mark Henry. Behind the double name is Mois Medine, who created this company specializing in jewelry based on the ultra rare stone (and expensive).



The opportunity to play on a gem from the color-changing led the Maison to focus almost exclusively white gold and diamonds: neutral colors that enhance the green hue, that can fade in the dark and in red during the day. Although for some piece you are provided a version in pink and yellow gold. In a large majority, in addition, the Mark Henry jewelry are rings, to which is added some pendants. This is because the alexandrite is rare but, at the same time, can be used in pieces with a good carat weight. In short, very traditional jewelry in form, but at the same time rare for the elements used. Prices are not known, but they have many zeros. Lavinia Andorno















