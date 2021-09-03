









Jewelery dedicated to children and anti-epidemic masks. Necklaces and pendants in gold and silver, but also displays for pharmacies. C&S is a company from Arezzo (Italy) that is really unlike from the others, because it is active in two alternative sectors, such as jewelry and pharma. But not only. The company was founded in 2018 on the initiative of Niccolò and Leonardo Borghesi with the aim of developing and marketing precious objects and watches in the accessible luxury segment in the international jewelry wholesale market. The district of Arezzo, no coincidence, is specialized in the jewelry sector. Result: in 2019 C&S was chosen, among various companies in the goldsmith sector, for the distribution of gold, silver and steel jewelry of 67 Disney brands.



The collections are inspired by the different Disney characters protagonists of comics and animated films, such as Mickey and Friends, Princess, Frozen. The jewels are offered in different versions: in 9-karat gold, or in silver or steel, obviously with price differences. In addition, another aspect that distinguishes C&S is the emphasized attention to corporate fairness as far as gender, sustainability and social values ​​are concerned.