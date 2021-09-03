









From coral to gold, from gold to diamonds. But those created in the laboratory. The story of Lux Coral, an Umbrian company founded in 1986 on the initiative of Domenico Antonio Cosentino, who is still the president, continues with the Freelight Diamond brand, entirely dedicated to synthetic stones. Alongside traditional jewelry, therefore, the goldsmith company founded a new brand for a couple of years, with the aim of winning the growing interest in gold jewelry, but with more affordable diamonds.



It must be remembered that, from a chemical and optical point of view, the diamonds made in the laboratory are completely identical to the natural ones, found in the depths of the earth. Even the diamonds resulting from the technology are Igi certified and described according to the classic 4C (cut, color, clarity and carat). The demand for diamond jewelry that is indistinguishable from natural ones, if not subjected to a thorough analysis in specialized centers, is growing. For this Freelight Diamond aims to satisfy the demand with traditional jewels, such as the classic solitaire rings, but also with colored stones such as emeralds, sapphires and rubies, always created in the laboratory.