De Beers and the Talismans

Thousands of years ago, jewels were born as talismans, as protection from diseases, wild beasts and evil spirits. Then, they became an ornament. Now they return to being a talisman, even if the ornamental function remains prevalent. In fact, the De Beers Talisman collection takes up the concept of jewelry as protection from something. But, to tell the truth, it is a simple inspiration, since the jewels protect above all the good mood of those who receive them as a gift. In any case, the collection sports a special style inspired by ancient jewels. It uses, in fact, polished diamonds, but with an irregular cut, such as those found on historic crowns and bracelets.



The rough diamonds, next to small brilliant cut diamonds, are fancy, champagne or brown colored stones. In the crown-shaped composition of the main ring, for example, the central band features octahedral brown rough diamonds, while the two outer bands are dotted with round brilliant and shiny baguette-cut diamonds alongside the rough diamonds. Furthermore, the gems are set just like in ancient jewels, with the serti poinçon technique, that is, inserted in a setting created with the burin. The jewelry is largely made with 18K yellow gold, although there are some white gold pieces.

















