The earrings that count calories











When it’s time to shed your weight, consider measuring the amount of calories you can burn. As? Wearing a pair of earrings. Here are the earrings capable of measuring the calories that your body (and not only) burns ♦

Earrings capable of measuring the heartbeat and suggesting how many calories have been consumed during a run or walk: if you would like to have them you can buy them online here. O-Smart earrings have been designed starting from one observation: the lobe is a part of the body that is good for measuring heart rate. Not only that: the earrings use sensors to measure and to detect physical activity and energy expenditure. Basically, these are small electronic elements that combine with the earrings you have in your drawer.



Ear-O-Smart, the Canadian company that produces them, specifies that the system is patent pending. Sensors inside the small device allow you to monitor your heart rate, calorie consumption and activity level. Without compromising the style of the wearer. Smart earrings use Bluetooth 4.0 technology to synchronize with your smartphone, Android or iPhone system. In short, they have a function similar to the bracelets that are used by those who play sports, such as Jawbone UP3 or Fitbit.













