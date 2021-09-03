









In the countdown to Vicenzaoro (10-14 September), the organizing company pushes the accelerator on the complementary aspects of the jewelery fair. One of these is the opportunity to participate in courses, workshops or events dedicated to the world of jewelry and stones. There is no shortage of events that may be of interest to operators in the jewelery supply chain.



A new cycle of Gem Talks is planned, meetings with expert gemologists from all over the world organized in collaboration with Igi (Italian Gemological Institute), with useful insights for the players in the supply chain, from the producer to the wholesaler, to the retailer. Title: Natural diamond and synthetic diamond, between order and chaos. Gaetano Cavalieri, president of Cibjo – The World Jewelery Confederation will speak, offering an overview with Laboratory-Grown Diamond Guidelines, Loredana Prosperi, director of the Italian Gemmological Institute, for an in-depth analysis of the position of Uni, the Italian standardization body on the methods of use. Title of the speech: The Uni standard on synthetic diamonds: a regulatory tool available to the market and operators. Will Andrea Sangalli, vice president and coordinator of the Diamond Commission, compare tradition and innovation with Natural or synthetic? This is the dilemma. The position of Federpreziosi Confcommercio. Laura Inghirami, entrepreneur and founder of Donna Jewel, will explore the relationship between stone and the younger generations with Millennials and Generation Z: what feeling with diamonds. Is it love at first sight?Digital Talks are scheduled for 30-minute meetings and brainstorming on the hot topics of digital innovation dedicated to jewelry and watch retailers. They are organized in collaboration with Confcommercio Federpreziosi. Theme of the September edition of the format: Long live the shops. It is a focus on the evolution of the store in light of new buying habits and the push towards digitalization experienced during the pandemic period. Steven Tranquilli, director of Federpreziosi, will offer an overview of future trends in the physical space with Gioiellerie … future-proof, while Fabrizio Valente, founder & CEO of Kiki Lab, will indicate best practices and case histories: The keys to success in the New World . Concepts and stimulating cases for jewelers.Meetings also regarding watches, as part of Vo Vintage, the event dedicated to all collectors. The schedule dedicated to vintage watchmaking is curated by Michele Mengoli.Technical training held by the Capac of Milan, Polytechnic of Commerce and Tourism, which represents Lombard excellence in the field of training services in the watchmaking sector. Two Watch Technical Class sessions by Professor Rinaldo Cassani for an introduction to the basics of movement theory in watchmaking and practical applications of assembly and disassembly.Further training session dedicated to one of the great watchmaking icons with Stefano Mazzariol, one of the most recognized vintage timepiece experts in the world, who will reveal all the secrets of the Rolex Newman Master, the most legendary Daytona dial, to enthusiasts and professionals in the sector.Watch Essentials Class is on the program, an introduction to the history of watchmaking, the market, the terminology used, mechanical movements and the most famous complications. This is an unprecedented course held by the Fhh, Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, a Geneva institution that has been promoting and disseminating watchmaking excellence and its culture throughout the world for over ten years, with an exceptional trainer and ambassador Ugo Pancani, professor in Mechanical and Electronic Watchmaking.