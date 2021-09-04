









Four new chevalier rings from the Icon collection by OpsObjects. Two rings are covered with inlays in the shape of stars and wedges of the moon, which reproduce the atmosphere of the Earth’s satellite and the mysteries of the night sky. The 925 silver rings are offered in the version with a rhodium finish or with 18-karat yellow gold plating (49 euros). Other jewels in this series use colored enamel in shades of red, blue and orange. In another version of the ring, the shape of the five-pointed star on both sides of the 925 silver ring with 18-karat yellow gold plating leaves the central part with a round shape uncovered (59 euros).



Finally, another ring features small hearts of the same shades. The hearts are of red, blue and orange enamel on the sides (59 euros). All rings feature the engraved OPS! inside and have an adjustable size from 8 to 12.













