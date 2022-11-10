









Pink likes it, but it hasn’t hit a record. All as in the forecasts at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in Geneva. The most anticipated piece, The Fortune Pink, an 18.18-carat pear-shaped vivid pink diamond, sold for 28,438,500 Swiss francs. It is the largest pink diamond ever sold at auction, but it did not reach the highest price of the estimate, which reached 35 million. However, the sale remains a success. In total, Christie’s sold lots for 56.6 million francs. Another highlight was a 101.27-carat unmounted diamond, which sold for 2.9 million francs.



Geneva Luxury sales offered 572 lots, with collectors from 50 countries active during live sales. The second half of this memorable week will continue at New York’s Rockefeller Plaza, where 150 masterpieces from the Paul G Allen Collection will be offered Wednesday and Thursday, which are expected to make $ 1 billion (£ 880 million), all estate proceeds from the sale. it will be dedicated to philanthropy, according to the wishes of Mr. Allen.

Rahul Kadakia, international manager of Christie’s Jewelery

Other results from the Geneva auction: a Graff diamond ring weighing 41.36 carats was sold for 3.6 million, a rivière diamond necklace from the collection of Lord and Lady Weinstock found a buyer for 869,400 francs. It should be noted, according to Christie’s, that 50% of the active collectors at the four live auctions were new, mostly millennials. In total the auctions amounted to 113,482,763 francs, with a combined sales rate of 98%.