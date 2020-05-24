The Gregori, the eternal jewelers











The Gregori in Milan keep the tradition of goldsmith high since the end of the nineteenth century

Every Italian city or almost has its excellence. For jewelery, you can add Milan to the areas of Valenza, Vicenza, Arezzo and Torre del Greco. Among the jewelers who propose on the market with original proposals are the Gregori, a brand behind which there is an active family since the end of the nineteenth century. From the founder, Giovanni Gregori, passing for his brother Giuseppe (who was a tailor), to the children of the latter, Andrea and Luigi and his wife Marie Esterine in the fifties of the last century.



Today the company is run by the fourth generation, with the brothers Andrea and Piero Gregori. In short, there are few jewelry company (and businesses in general) that can boast such a long tradition. As can be expected, the jewels I Gregori are heirs of the long tradition: they use white or pink gold, diamonds, white or brown. But the jewelery design retains its originality, even in rings dedicated to weddings, special engagements or special occasions, in platinum and white diamonds. Tradition, yes, but not without a distinct personality. Giulia Netrese















