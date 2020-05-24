vetrina — May 24, 2020 at 4:20 am

The Gregori, the eternal jewelers




The Gregori in Milan keep the tradition of goldsmith high since the end of the nineteenth century
Every Italian city or almost has its excellence. For jewelery, you can add Milan to the areas of Valenza, Vicenza, Arezzo and Torre del Greco. Among the jewelers who propose on the market with original proposals are the Gregori, a brand behind which there is an active family since the end of the nineteenth century. From the founder, Giovanni Gregori, passing for his brother Giuseppe (who was a tailor), to the children of the latter, Andrea and Luigi and his wife Marie Esterine in the fifties of the last century.

Anello Stellavenere in oro giallo e diamanti
Today the company is run by the fourth generation, with the brothers Andrea and Piero Gregori. In short, there are few jewelry company (and businesses in general) that can boast such a long tradition. As can be expected, the jewels I Gregori are heirs of the long tradition: they use white or pink gold, diamonds, white or brown. But the jewelery design retains its originality, even in rings dedicated to weddings, special engagements or special occasions, in platinum and white diamonds. Tradition, yes, but not without a distinct personality. Giulia Netrese

Anello in oro rosa
Collezione Fire, oro bianco e diamanti
Anello Trilogy
Anelli della collezione Platinum. Platino e diamanti bianchi, più pietre colorate
Anelli della collezione Platinum. Platino e diamanti
Anelli della collezione Waves, oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini della collezione Waves, oro bianco e diamanti
Collezione Abbracci, collana e anello in oro rosa e diamanti
Collezione Decor, orecchini
Collezione Decor, bracciale in oro rosa e brunito, con diamanti bianchi e champagne
Collezione Abbracci, collana in oro giallo e diamanti bianchi e champagne
