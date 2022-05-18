









The unique pieces by Ana de Costa, able to realize small sundials platinum precious stones, a timeturner, and many amazing jewelry ♦

Young designers grow: in London the brilliant Ana de Costa in few years has designed and built a series of jewelery that stand out for their excellent workmanship and inspiration. Like many others, Ana de Costa has attended St. Martins in London, a real launching pad. He then worked for the London-based jeweler Shaun Leane and then for Alexander McQueen and Erickson Beamon. In 2006, she herself says, she has been invited to present his graduation collection at Childwickbury Art Fair, an event run by Christiane Kubrick, the wife of the late director Stanley Kubrick. But the real in style debut took place in 2007, with the launch of the Tarot, its first jewelery collection.



In 2008 Ana teamed up with Swarovski and also the coveted Young Designer of the Year at the UK Jewellery Awards. One of the shots of Ana de Costa, in addition to the elaborate gold design, is the choice of stones, such as tanzanite. In 2011 Ana thus collaborated with the mining company Gemfields to create an extraordinary unique piece: a pair of emerald earrings 20ct, hand crafted in 18ct yellow gold with natural diamonds cognac. These important earrings, along with a bracelet and ring of the Spiritual Henna collection were worn to the Academy Awards in 2013 by the wife of composer Paul Epworth. After this debut on the red carpet, Ana de Costa is no longer a surprise to anyone. Just take a look at the pictures that we publish to understand why.













