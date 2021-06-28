alta gioielleria, ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — June 28, 2021 at 5:00 am

Cartier’s sixth sense of luxury




For Cartier, high jewelery is like playing in the backyard. It’s used to it, it is its kingdom. But this does not mean that every high jewelery collection is not an easy goal to reach, because expectations are very high. And Pierre Rainero, director of image, heritage and style, together with Jacqueline Karachi, director of high jewelery creation, worked a lot on the new Sixième Sens collection: 250 pieces, including 80 new designs. It seems that everything is already booked. The sixth sense, which commonly means an intuitive faculty that gives unexplainable awareness in terms of normal perception, was probably used to create the mix of elegance and luxury, refinement and wearability that characterizes the collection.

Anello Parhelia, con uno zaffiro blu cabochon da 21,51 carati, circondato da diamanti e smeraldi. Foto di Maxime Govet
Anello Parhelia, con uno zaffiro blu cabochon da 21,51 carati, circondato da diamanti e smeraldi. Foto di Maxime Govet

Large stones, large compositions, originality, fantasy are the elements of these unique pieces capable of hypnotizing every woman. Also because in some cases, such as in the Alaxoa necklace with alternating emeralds and diamonds or in the Meride necklace with rock crystal, diamonds and onyx set on several levels, they create a hypnotic effect. To do this, Cartier has appealed to the most refined goldsmith’s art: in the Alaxoa necklace, for example, the strings of the stone beads are linked to tiny gold bridges between the gems ensure the flexibility of the necklace.
Anello Phaan, con diamante taglio rosa da 4,01 carati inserito sotto un rubino da 8,20 carati. Foto di Maxime Govet
Anello Phaan, con diamante taglio rosa da 4,01 carati inserito sotto un rubino da 8,20 carati. Foto di Maxime Govet

The Pixelage necklace, on the other hand, is inspired by the images of electronics, with small geometries of imperial topaz, onyx, white and colored diamonds. In this case, the optical illusion effect is combined with an explicit reference to art deco and has the colors reminiscent of some classic Panthére of the Maison. Another exceptional piece is the Parhelia ring, with a 21.51-carat blue cabochon sapphire, surrounded by diamonds and emeralds. The aesthetic is inspired by the peacock motif created by Louis Cartier, and therefore falls within the tradition of the house.

Ornamento per capelli Kheon con smeraldi e diamanti. Foto di Maxime Govet
Ornamento per capelli Kheon con smeraldi e diamanti. Foto di Maxime Govet
Collana Pixelage, con topazio imperiale, onice, diamanti bianchi e colorati. Foto di Maxime Govet
Xollana Meride di Cartier in diamanti, onice e cristallo di rocca. Foto di Maxime Govet
Collana Alaxoa con perle di smeraldi e diamanti alternati. Foto di Maxime Govet

L'Anello Phaan. Foto di Maxime Govet
L’Anello Phaan. Foto di Maxime Govet







